The Memphis Democrat is sponsoring a Father’s Day 2-Man Scramble on Sunday, June 18th at Timber Ridge Golf Course. Both morning and afternoon rounds will be played so participants can choose to play in the morning, the afternoon, or both rounds.

Morning sign-in begins at 7:00 a.m. with tee-off at 8:00 a.m. Afternoon tee-off will be at 1:00 p.m. Cost to play is $40 per person per round. There is also a $5 per seat cart rental available.

Optional games include $5 per person mulligan (1 per 9), $5 50-50 on Hole #3, and $5 per person skins game 100% payback.

Payouts will occur after each of the rounds and flights will be determined by the number of entries.

Lunch will be available after the morning round. For more information contact the Clubhouse at 660-883-5341.