Scotland County helped kickoff the 13th Annual High School Holiday Hoops event on Saturday at North Central Missouri College in Trenton, taking part in the first of 53 games scheduled to be played in Trenton through the end of the year.

The Tigers were a late entry to the field of 59 schools from Missouri and Iowa, drawing the opening day tipoff versus Southwest Livingston.

Matthew Woods had a career day for the Tigers, pouring in 21 points to help lead SCR-I to the 61-44 victory.

The sophomore had four points in the first quarter to go along with two field goals by Will Fromm as the score was knotted 8-8 after eight minutes of play.

Brett Monroe picked up the slack in the second quarter, putting up seven points but it wasn’t enough as SCR-I trailed 22-19 at the intermission.

Scotland County made some big time adjustments in the intermission and came out of the locker room firing. The Tigers poured in 23 points in the third quarter, led by Woods, who had 11. Jace Morrow knocked down a three-pointer to help fuel the run.

Monroe connected from long range and Morrow added a three-point play to carry the momentum over to the fourth quarter where SCR-I again outscored SW Livingston 19-15 down the stretch to win 61-44.

Woods scored six of his game-high 21 in the final period as SCR-I improved to 7-3 on the year. Fromm finished with 15 points while Monroe had 10 and Morrow finished with eight.