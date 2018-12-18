Scotland County had a big crowd Tuesday night for the annual Pink Out game to raise awareness for the fight against cancer, and the Tigers didn’t disappoint, posting a 50-36 victory over Schuyler County.

Scotland County never trailed on the night as baskets by Kaden Anders, Jared Dunn and Will Fromm opened a 6-0 lead. Fromm added a pair of three-pointers before the Rams trimmed the deficit to 14-11 to close the first period.

Dunn opened the second period with five straight points before finding Parker Triplett with a nice pass for an easy score in the paint to build a 21-13 lead. Fromm again connected from behind the arc and SCR-I went on to extend the lead to double digits at 28-18 at the half.

The Tigers looked poised to blow the contest open with a solid third period. Triplett opened the run with a three point play and Dunn had a pair of field goals as SCR-I went ahead 39-23 with just eight minutes to play.

Kade Richmond scored on a drive to the rim to start the fourth period and the lead grew to 41-23. But the Rams answered with a 7-0 run to force a SCR-I timeout with 5:19 left to play and the lead down to 41-30.

Anders hit a jumper and Fromm converted a three-point play to swing the momentum back to the Tigers, who put the game away at the free throw line down the stretch.

Scotland County improved to 2-5 on the year with the win.Fromm led the way with 20 points. Dunn finished with 14 points and Triplett added nine.