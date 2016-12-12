It’s been a week of firsts for coach Lance Campbell. After finally breaking through for a Novinger Tournament title, his players checked off another exciting accomplishment for their leader on Tuesday night, securing Campbell’s first-ever double overtime victory, a 79-77 decision at Milan.

Aaron Buford forced overtime with a free throw with 9.8 seconds left in regulation, to tie the game at 63-63.

Milan hit a three-pointer at the end of the first overtime to knot the score at 74-74 and add four more minutes of play. Elijah Cooley was the hero for Scotland County erasing a Milan lead with a three-pointer with 13.8 seconds to play to seal the 79-77 victory.

The contest was close throughout, as neither team ever led by more than five points.

A three-point play by Lane Pence and a Cooley three-pointer helped SCR-I recover from a slow start to tie the game at 12-12 to end the first period.

A Brett Monroe three-pointer ended a Milan run in the second period and Buford scored four straight points to send the Tigers to the locker room on top 30-28.

SCR-I battled foul trouble in the second half, but a key adjustment helped spark the offense. Campbell inserted point guard Aaron Buford in the high post to take advantage of his passing and try to break down Milan’s extended pressure on the perimeter. Grant Campbell was the beneficiary, as he scored six straight points in the paint on assist from Buford. Monroe connected from long range to give SCR-I a five-point lead, but Milan pulled within one heading to the fourth quarter.

Cooley sank a jumper and then connected from behind the arc to start the final period. Campbell took over from there. He hit a three-pointer and added a bucket in the paint before sinking a pair of free throws.

Milan rallied to retake the lead 61-60 with less than a minute to play. Monroe answered with a bucket in the paint and then Buford came up with a big block on the defensive end. But the Tigers missed the front end of the 1-1 and Milan was able to knot the score with a free throw with 16.1 seconds left.

After a miss on the second free throw, the Wildcats grabbed an offensive rebound and went back to the free throw line as Campbell joined Will Fromm on the bench after fouling out.

Milan was only able to make one of two free throws, leaving the door open for SCR-I. Buford was fouled with 9.8 seconds left and was able to make one of two to send the game to overtime.

After Milan scored two quick buckets, Cooley stole the momentum back with a three-pointer. Alex Hunolt hit two big free throws before Cooley scored on the fast break to put SCR-I ahead.

After another lead change, Monroe came up huge for the Tigers. He scored on a drive to the basket and then sneaked in to steal the inbounds pass and go up for two more points that put SCR-I ahead 74-71 with just 31.8 seconds left to play.

That proved enough time for Milan to hit a three-pointer to send the game to double overtime.

The two teams went scoreless for nearly two minutes before Buford grabbed a defensive rebound and went coast to coast for the score. After a pair of missed free throws by SCR-I, Milan regained the lead at the charity stripe, sinking three of four to pull ahead 77-76 with 30.9 seconds to play.

Cooley calmly sank a three-pointer from the corner with just 13.8 seconds left and the SCR-I defense stopped Milan to secure the win.

Cooley finished with 20 points to lead Scotland County (4-1) to the victory. Campbell added 17 points and Monroe chipped in with 14 points while Buford gave the team four scorers in double digits, finishing with 11 while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists to post the triple double.