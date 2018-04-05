Scotland County opened the 2018 track season with a sixth place finish at the Knox County Invitational held March 28th in Edina.

Bryson Orton topped the scorecard for SCR-I, finishing first in the discus with a distance of 117′ 03″. Teammate Grant McRobert finished eighth. Orton finished fifth in the shot put with McRobert in eighth.

Kaden Anders finished third in the long jump with Spencer Kerkmann in seventh. Anders also finished seventh in the triple jump and took fourth in the 800-meter run while Kerkmann was sixth in the 400-meter dash.

Ty Mohr earned third place in the 3,200-meter run and was eighth in the 1,600-meter race.

Anders, Kerkmann and McRobert teamed up with Mason Kliethermes to finish 2nd in the 4×200-meter relay.

Kliethermes also took fifth place in the javelin. Lane Pence finished eighth.

SCR-I finished sixth overall with 55 points as a team. Highland earned first place with 143 points to narrowly edge South Shelby with 140 points. Knox County was third (114.5) followed by Green City (97), Fayette (78.5) and SCR-I. Payson Seymour finished seventh with 15 points ahead of Marion County (10), Bevier (6) and Canton (6).