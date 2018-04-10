The Scotland County golf team earned third place in the Schuyler County Invitational on April 9th in Lancaster.

The Tigers shot a 444, to finish behind La Plata (375) and Schuyler County (407).

Conner Harrison carded a 100 to lead SCR-I. Brock Aylward shot a round of 113 and Lydia Hunt finished with a 114. Lathe Bair shot 117 to round out the team score while Gabe Shultz finished with a 124.

Riley Head of Milan claimed the individual medalist honors, shooting a six-over-par round of 78. La Plata’s Lance Couch was the runner-up with a round of 86 followed by teammate DJ Hemmerling with an 89.