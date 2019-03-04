Conner Harrison, Adam Slayton, Morgan Blessing and Jacob Kapfer helped to secure another conference sweep for the Tigers campus bowl team.

Scotland County followed up a 2-0 start in Lewis & Clark Conference campus bowl play by sweeping a double header this week to remain unbeaten in league play.

Scotland County blasted Salisbury 330-80 in the opener. The Tigers jumped out to a 120-0 start before Salisbury finally got on the board on question seven. SCR-I went on to lead 210-50 at the half.

Coach Nathaniel Orr got balanced scoring with six of the seven players answering at least one toss-up. Adam Slayton led the team in scoring with six toss-ups answered and Morgan Blessing and Conner Harrison each answered three. SCR-I also won the bonus question battle, answering 18 bonus questions to just four by Salisbury.

SCR-I split the squad up to battle Harrisburg in varsity and junior varsity matches. The Tigers swept the nightcaps, winning the varsity match 240-80 and the JV match 270-90.

The Tigers again took charge early, building a 100-30 bulge before leading 180-70 at the half. Adam Slayton and Jacob Kapfer each answered a trio of toss-up questions in the first half to help build the lead.

The scoring slowed down in the second half, as SCR-I managed to get just three toss up questions and three bonuses but still held on for the 240-80 win. Slayton led the way again with six toss ups and Kapfer finished with four.

The junior varsity match featured another fast start, as SCR-I flew out to a 170-40 lead at the end of the first half. Anna Triplett did much of the damage, answering seven toss-ups. Zac Behrens added three, as SCR-I cruised to the 270-90 win.