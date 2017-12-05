Scotland County got the basketball season off to a flying start, literally, on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Novinger Tourney. Matthew Woods punctuated a huge first quarter versus Newtown-Harris with a two handed slam dunk on the fast break as the Tigers easily rolled to the 64-18 victory.

Woods had eight first period points as the Tigers jumped out to the 21-6 lead.

Jared Dunn and Lane Pence each had a pair of field goals in the second period as Scotland County extended the margin to 37-10 at the intermission.

Will Fromm took over in the third quarter, scoring nine of his game-high 17 points as the Tigers grew the lead to 54-18.

SCR-I outscored Newtown-Harris 10-0 in the final eight minutes with a running clock to post the 64-18 win.

Joining Fromm in double digits were Dunn and Pence both with 10 points, as Scotland County improved to 1-0 on the year.