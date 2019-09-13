Parker Triplett goes up high to block the Fayette extra point kick.

A huge second half was the difference on Friday night in Memphis as Scotland County overcame a 12-8 halftime deficit to defeat Fayette 38-12.

The Tigers scored 30 unanswered points after halftime to pick up the key Lewis & Clark Conference win and even the season record to 1-1.

The Falcons looked like the team to beat early on. The visitors stopped the first SCR-I possession with an interception and then put together a 10-play 97 scoring drive capped off by a 41-yard TD run by Dawson Wiswall. The PAT kick was blocked to leave the score at 6-0 with 4:02 left in the first period.

Parker Triplett was able to wrestle a deep pass away from a pair of Fayette defenders and pulled the ball in while laying flat on his back for a 39-yard completion to get the SCR-I offense back into scoring position on the team’s second possession of the night.

Hayden Long avoids the Fayette pass rush to deliver the touchdown pass.

Then on fourth down and long quarterback Hayden Long avoided the pass rush and threw on the run to Triplett for a 20-yard TD. Branton Burrus ran in the two-point conversion to put SCR-I ahead 8-6 with 43 seconds left in the opening period.

Fayette grabbed its second interception of the night late in the second period, setting up a five-play scoring drive. Jack Kindle hit Garren Vroman with a perfect pass over the middle for a 41-yard touchdown. The two-point try was stopped by the Tigers to hold the lead at 12-8 with less than a minute to play.

That proved enough time for Fayette to force an SCR-I punt and get one last shot at some points after a 52-yard pass play from Kindle to Vroman. However Chris Brown missed the 30-yard field goal attempt as time ran out on the first half.

Fayette went three and out on the opening possession of the second half. The Tigers mounted a 10-play scoring drive that was finished off by a one-yard TD run by Kaden Anders. Burrus ran in the two-point conversion to put SCR-I ahead 16-12 with 4:54 left in the third quarter.

Scotland County got the ball right back when Eli Kigar pounced on a Fayette fumble just three plays later at the 27-yard line.

Eli Kigar dives on the loose ball for a fumble recovery for the Tigers.

Alex Long broke a 19-yard run to set up first and goal for SCR-I. Fayette backed the Tigers up on three straight plays before Hayden Long found Anders in the corner of the end zone for a 17-yard TD pass. Burrus once again tacked on the two-point run to extend the margin to 24-12 with 2:23 left in the third quarter.

Alex Long kept the momentum on the Tigers’ side as he picked off a Kindle pass play with a diving snag as time ran out on the period.

The two teams both turned the ball over on downs on possessions to start the fourth period.

Anders set up the next Tigers score with a 30-yard run. Two plays later Burrus ran in the six yard touchdown with 9:17 left to play. Hayden Long connected with Owen Triplett on a three-yard pass for the two-point conversion to push the lead to 32-12.

Fayette put some big pass plays together on two separate drives late in the contest but it was SCR-I that added to the points on the board when Anders picked off a Fayette pass and returned it 43 yards for the score with 2:02 left to play to make the final margin 38-12.

Fayette actually outgained SCR-I on the night with 349 yards of total offense. SCR-I managed 209 yards of offense led by Anders who rushed the ball seven times for 52 yards and a TD and also caught a 17-yard TD. Burrus rushed for 32 yards on 16 carries. Hayden Long completed six of 15 passes for 121 yards and two TDs to go with two interceptions.

Kindle completed 11 of 119 passes for 212 yards for Fayette. Wiswall ran the ball 14 times for 87 yards.

Burrus led the defense with 14 tackles on the night. Anders made 11 stops while Alex Long was credited with 10 tackles.

The Tigers improved to 1-1 on the year while Fayette fell to 0-2. Up next week in Memphis will be Paris (2-0). The Coyotes are coming off a 28-6 win versus winless Salisbury.