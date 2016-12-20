Fresh off the school’s victory in the dodge ball contest between games, Scotland County road the momentum to a 9-0 start in the boys’ varsity game and went on to a 68-38 victory to cap off a SCR-I sweep in the “Pink Out” games at Memphis on December 13th.

Will Fromm sank a three-pointer to start the game and Grant Campbell had a pair of fast break scores. Aaron Buford’s fast break basket forced a Schuyler County timeout, already down 9-0.

The stoppage did its job, slowing the SCR-I outburst. The Tigers went scoreless over the next two minutes before Lane Pence reignited the offense with a pair of scores. Elijah Cooley sank a three-pointer and Aaron Buford capped off a big first period with a three-point play. The senior had nine points in the opening frame as the Tigers jumped out to a 28-12 lead.

The Tigers cooled off on offense in the second period. Brett Monroe hit a three-pointer and Fromm had a pair of field goals, but Schuyler County kept the lead at 39-23 at the break.

That all changed in the third period, as the Tigers again unleashed its fast paced attack. Scotland County went on a 23-7 run to blow the game open.

Pence fueled the run with a three pointer. He also went 4-4 at the free throw line, scoring nine points as the Tigers put the game away. Fromm continued a strong performance with three field goals in the key run that saw SCR-I shoot a perfect 88-8 at the free throw line to take a commanding 62-30 advantage.

The Tigers reclaimed the Rock traveling trophy, enjoying a running clock in the final eight minutes of a 68-38 victory over their rival.

Fromm led Scotland County with 17 points. He also grabbed six rebounds. Pence finished with 15 points while Buford scored 12 points and had nine rebounds.

Scotland County improved to 7-2 on the year with the non-conference victory.