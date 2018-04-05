The Scotland County varsity campus bowl team overcame an early deficit to rally to defeat Milan in a home match on March 27th.

The Tigers fell behind 60-30 after the first period, and trailed 110-100 at the half.

SCR-I got things rolling in the third quarter, answering nine of the 15 possible toss-ups questions, surpassing their first half total. Stephen Terrill led the rally, answering six toss-up questions in the quarter. SCR-I pulled ahead 190-140.

That proved to be the winning margin as SCR-I managed three toss-up correct answers in the fourth period and tacked on 30 bonus points to win 250-200.

Terrill was the leading scorer for Scotland County, answering 10 toss-ups overall. Adam Slayton answered four and Andrew Ebeling and Jacob Kapfer each answered two toss-ups.