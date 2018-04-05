Senior campus bowl members, Andrew Ebeling and Stephen Terrill are pictured here with their coach, Nathaniel Orr. These seniors participated in their final home Campus Bowl match last Tuesday, March 27th. The SCR-1 varsity team defeated Milan 250-200.

The Scotland County varsity campus bowl team overcame an early deficit to rally to defeat Milan in a home match on March 27th.

The Tigers fell behind 60-30 after the first period, and trailed 110-100 at the half.

SCR-I got things rolling in the third quarter, answering nine of the 15 possible toss-ups questions, surpassing their first half total. Stephen Terrill led the rally, answering six toss-up questions in the quarter. SCR-I pulled ahead 190-140.

That proved to be the winning margin as SCR-I managed three toss-up  correct answers in the fourth period and tacked on 30 bonus points to win 250-200.

Terrill was the leading scorer for Scotland County, answering 10 toss-ups overall. Adam Slayton answered four and Andrew Ebeling and Jacob Kapfer each answered two toss-ups.