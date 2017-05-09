It wasn’t the storyline one would hope for on Monday night in Memphis as the state-ranked Tigers fell behind early on senior night, but SCR-I was able to rebound and give the big night a proper ending, rallying for a 12-2 win over Putnam County.

The Midgets took advantage of some early wildness by starter Grant Campbell, who hit a pair of batters in the opening frame. After a walk loaded the bases, senior Travis Shannan bailed out his teammate with a nice stop on a groundball to second base to end the first inning scoring threat.

SCR-I went ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the frame. Aaron Buford led off with a base hit and scored on a double by Gage Dodge.

Putnam County rallied in the top of the second after the inning appeared to be over. With two outs, Grant Sands reached on a strikeout when the ball got away from catcher Lane Pence. After a walk, the Midgets put together back-to-back RBI hits to pull ahead 2-1.

Scotland County tied it in the bottom of the frame. Elijah Cooley walked followed by a base hit by Aaron Blessing. Buford was intentionally walked to load the bases and Dodge delivered a sacrifice fly to make the score 2-2.

The Tigers went ahead for good in the bottom of the third inning. Will Fromm reached on an error. After a double by Pence, Justin McKee lined a two run single to left field. McKee moved into scoring position on a bunt single by Cooley and then beat the throw home on a double steal to make the score 5-2.

Dodge walked to start the fourth inning. Pence followed with a base hit and McKee picked up another RBI with a base hit. Cooley singled to load the bases and a walk to Blessing forced in another run to push the lead to 7-2.

SCR-I put the game away in the bottom of the fifth. Pence plated a pair of runs with a double and Blessing had a two-run single that ended the contest in walk-off fashion by the 10-run rule.

Campbell notched the victory, going the distance. He allowed two runs on four hits over five innings of work. He walked three and struck out four as the Tigers improved to 17-1 on the year.

Pence went 3-4 at the plate with two RBIs. McKee was 2-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Blessing went 2-3 with three RBIs.