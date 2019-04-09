Balls were flying out of the park Saturday afternoon in Unionville as Scotland County brought out the power bats to help blast North Mercer 23-2 in the opening round of the Putnam County Tournament.

Branton Burrus got the show started with a two-run homer in the top of the first, as the junior went yard in back-to-back games.

That helped SCR-I take a 4-0 lead.

The Tigers blew the game open in the second inning, sending 18 batters to the plate. Preston Sanchez had an RBI double and Will Fromm cracked a three-run homer. Parker Triplett added a pair of two-run singles as SCR-I went ahead 18-0.

SCR-I put the game away in the third inning when Fromm crushed a grand slam over the center field fence to help make the final margin 23-2 in a contest that ended after the innings.

Triplett notched the pitching victory, working two innings and surrendering two runs on two hits and five walks. Kade Richmond worked a perfect inning of relief.

Fromm fueled the offense, going 3-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and seven RBIs. Burrus was 2-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Brady Curry went 4-4 with three RBIs and Triplett was 2-3 with five RBIs.