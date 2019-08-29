Lady Tigers softball district assignment remains unchanged for 2019

Scotland County will battle against some familiar foes in 2019 but will also face a much different path toward a state playoff berth after the Missouri State High School Activities Association released the class and district assignments for this year’s sporting activities across the state.

The Tigers were assigned to Class 1 District 8. SCR-I will be making the move to a new district along with fellow Lewis & Clark Conference schools, Schuyler County and Knox County. They will reunite with former Tri-Rivers Conference foes Putnam County and Milan.

After seeing their playoff hopes derailed last year by South Shelby, Tigers fans won’t be sad to learn the Cardinals have remained in District 6, along with Louisiana, Westran, Mark Twain and Paris.

New district foes for SCR-I will also include Gallatin, Princeton and South Harrison.

The Tigers went into the playoffs as the #1 seed in the district before falling to #4 South Shelby in the semifinals. Westran won the district title and went on to defeat Fayette to make it to the Elite Eight before falling to eventual state champions Hayti.

District assignments remained unchanged for softball, where the Lady Tigers will remain in Class 1 District 9 along with Canton, Knox County, Marion County and North Shelby.

Knox County claimed the district title in 2018 and went on to defeat La Plata and Meadville to make the Final Four before falling to Salisbury. The Lady Panthers fell in the state championship to Maysville.