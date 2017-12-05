Calling Thursday night a slow start for Scotland County may not do justice to the Tigers’ difficult debut that saw SCR-I score just 10 points in the game’s first 16 minutes.

Fortunately for Scotland County, the team’s defense kept the team in the game, allowing for a second half comeback to advance the Tigers to the tourney title game with a 45-42 win over Green City.

Will Fromm got the Tigers off to a solid start with back-to-back scores that built a 4-0 lead and forced a quick timeout by the Gophers less than two minutes into the contest.

SCR-I’s shooting went south after the stoppage. A basket by Jared Dunn on a drive to the basket were the lone points the remainder of the first period. Fortunately the defense allowed just six points to keep the score knotted.

Lane Pence sank two free throws to open the second period and give SCR-I an 8-6 lead. The scoreboard worker got a lengthy break, as neither team scored over the next five minutes until Pence scored on an offensive rebound to extend the lead to 10-6 with less than three minutes remaining in the first half.

Green city closed out the second period on a 9-0 run to build a five point advantage at the intermission.

Scotland County got things going on offense in the third period, matching the entire first half output in less than two minutes. Stephen Terrill had a pair of baskets and Pence drained a three pointer as Scotland County pulled ahead 20-19.

The shooting cooled off from there, as SCR-I managed just five more points in the period, all on free throws, allowing Green City to pull back ahead 30-26.

The Tigers got the transition game going in the fourth period. Football fans saw Fromm connect with Brett Monroe on plenty of touchdowns this season, but the tables were turned to start the fourth period as Monroe played quarterback on the basketball court, finding a streaking Fromm with a beautiful full-court pass that gave SCR-I a 32-30 lead with 5:11 left to play.

Matthew Woods also got into the act, scoring six points on fast breaks, as SCR-I poured in 19 points down the stretch to finish off the 45-42 comeback victory.

Pence led the way with 17 points on the night. Fromm finished with 12 points as the Tigers improved to 2-0 and advanced to take on Milan in the championship game of the Novinger Tournament.