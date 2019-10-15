Alex Long breaks through the line and looks for more yardage in the victory over Knox County.

Friday evening was Pink Out Night at Knox County High School but yellow proved to be the overwhelming color as a total of 24 flags flew during the high school football contest. As spectators for the football game donned pink as part of a cancer awareness effort, it was the football game’s officials who took center stage calling two dozen penalties, the majority against visiting Scotland County.

Despite being whistled for 18 penalties that cost the team more than 175 yards, Scotland County was still able to prevail 30-0 in a contest that never established any flow between all the whistles.

The Tigers were able to take advantage of an early turnover to put the first score on the board. A tackle by Alex Long forced a Knox County fumble that was recovered by Owen Triplett at the 29 yard line.

A penalty backed up the Tigers into a fourth and long situation, but Hayden Long was able to hit Kaden Anders in the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown pass. Alex Long ran in the two-point conversion to put Scotland County ahead 8-0 with 8:45 left in the first period.

Despite being on the wrong half of the field, Knox County went for it on fourth and short on the next possession and the Tigers defense held when Branton Burrus and Alex Long stopped the play for no gain.

SCR-I took advantage of the good field position, picking up first down runs by Burrus and Kaden Anders. That set up a three-yard TD run by Alex Long. Burrus ran in the two-point conversion and Scotland County led 16-0 with 4:29 still left in the first period.

Knox County put together a 16-play drive that ate up the remainder of the first period and a good portion of the start of the second quarter. But the Eagles were denied points when Owen Triplett and Alex Long broke up pass plays on back-to-back plays to end the drive at the 21-yard line.

After an SCR-I punt, Knox County went back to work and moved the chains twice courtesy of questionable penalty calls versus Scotland County.

A fired up coach Troy Carper put an end to the drive, calling timeout to inform his team “We are stopping them right here and then we’re going to score a touchdown.”

It was a pretty bold statement considering there was less than a minute left in the first half.

The defense held up its end of the deal, halting the 12-play Knox County drive at the 17 yard line.

SCR-I found the end zone on the very next play as Hayden Long hit Alex Long on a quick slant pass and the speedster blew through the Knox County defense for an 87-yard TD reception. The two-point conversion failed, leaving SCR-I with a 20-0 lead with 31 seconds left in the first half.

The action was even more choppy in the third period, as penalty flags dominated, halting drives for each team to open the second half.

The Tigers punted twice and Knox County once, to eat up much of the third period.

Owen Triplett picked off a Knox County pass at the 37-yard line late in the third quarter to set up a scoring chance for the Tigers.

It took SCR-I seven plays, all rushing plays, to find the end zone as Hayden Long scored on a three-yard run with 3:47 on the clock. Burrus ran in the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 30-0.

SCR-I nearly put more points on the board when Owen Triplett scooped up a short punt and returned it just three-yards shy of the end zone. The play was ultimately called back on a penalty and SCR-I turned the ball over on downs.

Riley Small, Eli Kigar, Kaden Anders and Alex Long corral the Knox County runner in the backfield for a loss. The Tigers defense limited Knox County to less than 100 yards of total offense.

The defense pushed Knox County backwards as Alex Long and Preston Sanchez made tackles for losses before Eli Kigar recorded a quarterback sack to force a Knox County punt.

Knox County again took advantage of several flags on SCR-I to move the ball down field before sacks by Alex Long and Trayton Buckallew ended the threat and let the Tigers run out the clock on the 30-0 win.

Scotland County’s defense limited Knox County to just 78 yards of total offense. Alex Long had a huge night recording 17 tackles and a sack. Burrus made 11 stops and Anders had 10 tackles.

Hayden Long completed four of 10 passes for 115 yards and two TDS. He ran the ball 10 times for 32 yards and a TD. Alex Long had the 83-yard TD catch to go along with eight rushes for 46 yards and a TD. Anders caught two passes for 29 yards and a score and rushed the ball six times for 31 yards. Burrus finished with 22 yards on six carries.

Scotland County improved to 6-1 on the season while Knox County dropped to 3-4.