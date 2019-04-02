Scotland County opened the 2019 golf season at a four-team event at the La Plata Golf Course on March 26th.

The host team claimed top honors with a score of 197. Schuyler County posted a 206 followed by Scotland County at 209 and Cairo at 225.

Mason Moncreif of Schuyler County claimed individual medalist honors with a score of 41 and Lane Couch of La Plata was runner up with a 43.

Conner Harrison led Scotland County with a round of 47. Lathe Bair shot a 51 and Brock Aylward had a 54. Gabe Shultz rounded out the varsity team score with a 57. Hunter Carter carded a 58.

The SCR-I junior varsity team also participated. Lane Parsons shot a 64. Kabe Hamlin carded a 68 with Zane See shooting a 71 and Trayton Buckallew, Will Montgomery, Zac Behrens and Lukas Ebling all shooting rounds of 72.