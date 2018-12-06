Milan looked the part of the #2 ranked team in Missouri Class 2 basketball, blasting Scotland County 60-30 in the second round of the Tri Rivers Conference Classic in Queen City on November 26th.

The former league rivals squared off in the inaugural tournament featuring past members of the TRC and the Wildcats took control early with a full-court zone press. SCR-I battled turnovers early on, allowing Milan to build a 16-5 lead in the opening quarter.

The margin expanded to 29-8 at the break, as SCR-I was held to just two field goals in the game’s first 16 minutes.

SCR-I finally found some offense in the form of sophomore Kade Richmond, who sank a three-pointer and added another bucket. He was forced into the lineup due to an ankle injury to Matthew Woods.

After keeping leading scorer Will Fromm in check most of the game, the senior finally broke through the Wildcats” defense in the fourth period with a pair of field goals, but it wasn’t enough as Milan cruised to the 60-30 win.

Fromm led the Tigers in scoring with 143 points. Richmond and fellow sophomore Carson Harrison each had five points.

Scotland County dropped to 0-2 with the loss.