With another full roster of talent heading into the 2016-2017 basketball season, Coach Lance Campbell is hoping his Tigers program can continue to reload as opposed to rebuilding following the departure of several key players.

But after effectively replacing four starters last season, SCR-I went on to claim a conference championship. The Tigers are hoping to do the same thing in 2016-17, looking to fill the shoes of three graduating starters.

Campbell found lightning in a bottle last year in Sturgis Knupp, who moved into the starting lineup and went on to claim the conference MVP honors after averaging 11.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while relentlessly working to become a defensive stopper who could guard any one of the five positions on the court.

The coach will have his work cut out for him to replace his “Swiss Army knife” in Knupp who was a jack of all trades.

Senior Aaron Buford could slide into that role. As the team’s primary ball handler a season ago he averaged 12 points and four assists per contest. His dribble penetration likely will continue to be a key to SCR-I’s success as the Tigers will likely transition to a more perimeter oriented team this year.

Juniors Gage Dodge and Lane Pence and sophomore Will Fromm should be on the end of plenty of Buford assists. The later was one of the team’s top three-point threats from a season ago. He’ll need to step up his scoring to help offset the loss of Caleb Doubet who averaged 8.5 points a game as a senior.

Dodge and senior Elijah Cooley will challenge Fromm for the top shooter accolades while Pence gives SCR-I another playmaker with an aggressive dribble-drive game.

Grant Campbell is the leading candidate to fill out the starting lineup and take over for graduate Zach Doubet in the middle. He, fellow senior Alex Hunolt, and junior Stephen Terrill will combine to man the paint for the new-look Tigers.

Coach Campbell will once again have a deep bench to draw upon. Junior Brett Monroe gives SCR-I another threat from deep while senior Caleb Manchester will help back up Buford at the point guard.

After winning the TRC title a season ago, SCR-I will look to make a splash in its debut in the Lewis & Clark Conference. Fellow former TRC team Knox County will be looking to leapfrog the Tigers behind all conference performers Hayden Miller and Noah Tolton.

Westran went 20-9 last year and claimed a district title, knocking off Salisbury 20-7 in the process. Knox County made an Elite Eight appearance last year after beating Marceline (20-8) in the district championship. Fayette went 14-12 while Harrisburg was 11-16 and Paris was 7-18 a season ago.