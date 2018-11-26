When the 2018-19 basketball season starts next week it will mark the start to new chapter in the program’s history book, as the Tigers will have a new coach for the first time in nearly a decade. Kyle Ellison will be taking over for former SCR-I standout Lance Campbell, who retired after nine seasons at the helm for Scotland County.

Campbell posted a career mark of 138-117, including last year’s 14-11 record. Under his leadership, SCR-I broke a nearly 30-year drought with its 2015 Class 2 District championship, and followed it up with back-to-back conference titles, winning in the final year of the Tri-Rivers Conference and following it up with a championship in the debit season in the Lewis & Clark Conference.

Ellison, who has previous coaching experience after four years leading the Highland girls program, spent last year as the junior varsity coach for SCR-I.

Several of his players from last year will be called upon to fill roles for the 2018-19 Tigers.

Ellison will be able to call upon three returning starters from last season’s 14-11 squad including all-district performer Will Fromm. The senior led SCR-I in scoring at 14.5 points per contest and also grabbed 4.5 rebounds. That helped him earn second team all conference honors as well.

Also returning are forward Matthew Woods and point guard Jared Dunn. Woods who averaged 8.5 points and 4.3 rebounds, may be sidelined to start the year after suffering a knee injury in the school’s football finale that has kept him out of much of the pre-season practice schedule. Dunn averaged 3.5 points a game and two assists per contest as the squad’s main ball handler.

Ellison will need to replace a trio of contributors lost to graduation. Lane Pence averaged 11.0 points and a team-high 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his final season. Stephen Terrill averaged 3.8 points and 3.8 rebounds as the team’s starting center. Brett Monroe was the squad’s sixth man, contributing 7.2 points and 3.7 rebounds off the bench.

Ellison will have two key reserves returning from last season’s team in senior Jace Morrow and junior Parker Triplett, who combined played in all but one of the 25 games a season ago.

Morrow averaged 3.5 points, a number that should more than double once he returns to the court after suffering a broken leg midway through the football season. He missed the majority of the pre-season but has been cleared to resume play.

Triplett averaged 1.8 points and 2.3 rebounds a season ago and will be looked to, to fill Terrill’s role with a focus on defense and rebounding, while adding more speed to the lineup.

SCR-I will also have a trio of seniors adding to the depth. Jacob McDaniel and Brock Durflinger spent last year with Ellison at the jayvee level. Kaleb Parkins joins the program for his senior season, and at 6’5″ in height, gives Ellison some added depth at the post position.

Rounding out the varsity roster will be sophomores Kaden Anders, Kade Richmond and Carson Harrison. The trio all saw plenty of action in the pre-season jamboree Saturday at Canton, so they figure into the rotation that could go 10 or 11 deep as the season wears on.

Defending conference champions Fayette will return second team performer Isaiah Estes and third teamer Vince Roberts, but will have to replace first team performer Blake Dawson after going 7-1 in the league and 22-3 overall a season ago.

Harrisburg has much bigger shoes to fill following the graduation of league MVP Cade Combs and fellow first teamer Cody Karl as well as second teamer Ethan Sublett. The Bulldogs (19-6) finished tied for second with Salisbury (17-8) with 6-2 conference records. The Panthers graduated first team honoree Gavin Ramsey and second teamer Garrett Fessler.

Marceline, which finished fourth at 5-3, also graduating its two top players in Levi Terrell and Lance Gladbach, as did much of the conference, which featured 14 of its 18 award winners as seniors.

The Tigers, who finished tied for fifth with Paris and Knox County at 3-5, featured one of just four returning all-conference players in Fromm.

Knox County graduated Hayden Miller and Nic Edwards while Paris bid farewell to Brett Miller. Westran will return Ben Miller after going 2-6 in league play and 7-18 overall while Schuyler County will look to improve on last year’s 1-7 and 3-17 overall record without Riley Veach.