The Scotland County football program couldn’t have asked for a better end to the regular season. Not only did the Tigers wallop winless Louisiana 60-6 on senior night in Memphis, but Scotland County found out shortly after the victory that it had secured the #1 seed in district playoffs courtesy of a loss by previously undefeated South Harrison.

South Harrison entered Friday night with a slim advantage over Scotland County 44.71 points to 43.32 points, in the standings for the top spot in the district seeding. The point totals are based on wins and losses, strength of schedule and margin of victory.

The Bulldogs (8-1) dropped their regular season finale at Princeton (7-2) by a final score of 20-14. The loss allowed Scotland County to leapfrog over South Harrison to secure the #1 seed in the district playoffs that will start Friday night.

While Scotland County and South Harrison both ended the regular season with 8-1 records, the Tigers posted the higher district seeding point total courtesy of a better margin of victory. The Tigers outscored all but one of its opponents by 13 or more points in its eight victories. The lone exception was a 10-point win at Harrisburg.

The Bulldogs, which had a better margin of loss (-6 points to Princeton) than SCR-I (-10 points to Marceline), only beat four of its opponents by 13 or more points. South Harrison beat East Buchanan by just four points and Maysville by just five, while besting Gallatin and Milan each by eight points. That opened the door for the Tigers to take the top seed.

Gallatin (8-1) actually had a better seeding point total than South Harrison as well courtesy of the margin of victory, but had to settle for the #3 seed as South Harrison held the head-to-head victory, a 22-14 victory in week #7.

As the # 1 seed, Scotland County will now host the #8 seed Schuyler County (1-8). The Tigers defeated the Rams 42-0 on September 20th.

The #4 seed Princeton (7-2) will host Putnam County (5-3). Princeton defeated Putnam County 19-4 in week #7.

With a win Friday night, Scotland County could earn the right to host a second round playoff game Friday night, November 8th against the winner of the Princeton vs. Putnam County matchup.

South Harrison will host #7 seed Knox County (3-5).

Gallatin, the #3 seed, will host #6 seed Milan (3-5) in a rematch of a 7-0 Gallatin victory in week #7.

The winners of these two contests will face off on November 8th in the district semifinals.