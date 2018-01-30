Scotland County never trailed on Thursday night, holding on despite some late offensive struggles, to top Marceline 49-43 for the Lewis & Clark Conference victory.

Stephen Terrill gave the Tigers the lead for good when he scored the contest’s opening basket in the paint. Will Fromm sank a three-pointer and Matthew Woods had five points before Terrill scored on an offensive rebound to make the score 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Marceline battled back to tie the game at 14-14 early in the second period. But the Tigers did not relinquish the lead as Woods, Fromm and Brett Monroe scored field goals for a 6-0 SCR-I run that forced a Marceline timeout with four minutes left in the first half and SCR-I on top 20-14.

The transition game continued to carry the Tigers and Woods and Fromm both scored fast break buckets before Lane Pence closed the first half with a bucket to give SCR-I a 26-20 advantage.

Marceline opened the second half on a 5-0 run as the Tigers went nearly four minutes without a score. Monroe finally got the Tigers on the board with a drive to the rim. Back-to-back three-pointers by Monroe and Pence extended the lead back to 34-27 with 3:45 left in the quarter.

Monroe connected again from long range and Parker Triplett scored on an offensive rebound to give SCR-I its biggest lead at 41-29.

Scotland County looked poised to pull away for good in the fourth period. Jace Morrow scored on an offensive rebound and Pence sank a three pointer that pushed the lead to 46-33 with 6:11 left to play.

But the Tigers managed just three more points, all by Monroe. The senior ended a 7-0 Marceline run with a basket that helped account for the final margin of 49-43.

Scotland County improved to 12-7 with the win and 3-2 in the L&C. Monroe led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points. Woods finished with 11 points and 11 rebound while Pence had 10 points.