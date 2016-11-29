The post season accolades continue to roll in for the Scotland County football program following the completion of a solid 7-4 season. A number of Tigers were named to the Class 1 Northeast Missouri Media All District Team in a talent-laden region highlighted by Monroe City, which completed its season on Saturday with a loss to Penney in the state championship game. The Panthers ended another regional team, Marceline’s season, in the state quarterfinals, after beating Mark Twain to claim the district championship.
On offense, Aaron Buford was named to the all district first team as an all-purpose back. The senior played both quarterback and tailback for the Tigers, compiling 1,004 yard rushing on 121 carries. He ran for 16 touchdowns and also caught two TD passes among his 11 receptions for 187 yards. Buford completed 39 of 64 passes for 622 yards and six more TDs.
Joining him on the first team offense was receiver Ryan Slaughter. The senior caught 24 passes for 432 yards and seven TDs. He also rushed for 244 yards and two scores on 47 carries.
Receiver Ian See earned second team all district honors at receiver. He had 14 catches for 203 yards and a TD and also ran the ball 27 times for 159 yards and a score.
Joining him on the second team offense were linemen Bryson Orton and Mason Kliethermes and Kicker Gage Dodge.
Aaron Blessing was Scotland County’s lone first team all district recipient on defense. The senior linebacker made 104 tackles.
Slaughter was named to the second team at defensive back after compiling a team-high 109 tackles from his safety position, including 56 solo stops. He also led the team with two interceptions.
Class 1 Coach of the Year – David Kirby, Monroe City
First Team All District
Quarterback – Andrew Edgar, Marceline, Senior
Running backs –Caleb Hirner, Mark Twain, Senior; Terry Monroe, Mark Twain, Senior; Noah Talton, Knox Co., Senior; and Logan Minter, Monroe City, Senior
Receivers – Dylan Painter, Paris, Senior; Ryan Slaughter, Scotland Co., Senior
All Purpose – Aaron Buford, Scotland Co., Senior
Offensive Line – Josh Underhill, Monroe City, Senior; Jordan Elam, Marceline, Senior, D.J. Gerhart, Marceline, Senior; Taron Finnegan, Mark Twain, Senior; Derrick Sylvester, Milan, Senior
Kicker – Dalton Durbin, South Shelby, Senior
Punter – Donivan Wilkerson, South Shelby, Junior
Defensive Backs – Zach Osborn, Monroe City, Sophomore; Andrew Edgar, Marceline, Senior; Lane Couch, Knox Co., Senior
Linebackers – Cole Pennewell, Monroe City, Junior; Brady Stallo, Marceline, Senior; Cory Moubry, Knox Co., Junior; Aaron Blessing, Scotland Co., Senior
Defensive Line – Josh Underhill, Monroe City, Senior; Jon Saxbury, Monroe City, Sophomore; Logan Minter, Monroe City, Senior; Jordan Elam, Marceline, Senior, D.J. Gerhart, Marceline, Senior
Second Team All District
Quarterback – Alec Patterson, South Shelby, Junior
Running backs – Cody McKenzie, South Shelby, Junior; Cody Porter, Monroe City, Senior; Dylan Wheeler, Marceline, Senior; Rylan Chrisman, Marceline, Junior
Receivers – Levi Terrell, Marceline, Junior; Donivan Wilkerson, South Shelby, Junior; Ian See, Scotland Co., Senior
All Purpose – Brock Wood, South Shelby, Sophomore
Offensive Line – Anthony Schaefer, South Shelby, Senior; Bryson Orton, Scotland Co., Junior; Mason Kliethermes, Scotland Co., Sophomore; Ryan Valentine, Putnam Co., Senior
Kicker – Gage Dodge, Scotland Co., Junior
Punter –Keaton Nelson, Schuyler Co., Senior
Defensive Backs – Nathan Mehrer, Monroe City, Junior; Ryan Slaughter, Scotland Co., Senior; Brady Hooly, Mark Twain, Senior
Linebackers – Tanner Bondy, Putnam Co., Senior; Jaidyn Watts, Milan, Senior; Terry Monroe, Mark Twain, Senior; Hunter Klocke, Knox Co., Senior
Defensive Line – Orion Jarman, South Shelby, Senior; Luke Farrell, South Shelby, Junior; Ryan Valentine, Putnam Co., Senior; Ace Hubbard, Knox Co., Junior; Derrick Sylvester, Milan, Senior
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.