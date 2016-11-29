The post season accolades continue to roll in for the Scotland County football program following the completion of a solid 7-4 season. A number of Tigers were named to the Class 1 Northeast Missouri Media All District Team in a talent-laden region highlighted by Monroe City, which completed its season on Saturday with a loss to Penney in the state championship game. The Panthers ended another regional team, Marceline’s season, in the state quarterfinals, after beating Mark Twain to claim the district championship.

On offense, Aaron Buford was named to the all district first team as an all-purpose back. The senior played both quarterback and tailback for the Tigers, compiling 1,004 yard rushing on 121 carries. He ran for 16 touchdowns and also caught two TD passes among his 11 receptions for 187 yards. Buford completed 39 of 64 passes for 622 yards and six more TDs.

Joining him on the first team offense was receiver Ryan Slaughter. The senior caught 24 passes for 432 yards and seven TDs. He also rushed for 244 yards and two scores on 47 carries.

Receiver Ian See earned second team all district honors at receiver. He had 14 catches for 203 yards and a TD and also ran the ball 27 times for 159 yards and a score.

Joining him on the second team offense were linemen Bryson Orton and Mason Kliethermes and Kicker Gage Dodge.

Aaron Blessing was Scotland County’s lone first team all district recipient on defense. The senior linebacker made 104 tackles.

Slaughter was named to the second team at defensive back after compiling a team-high 109 tackles from his safety position, including 56 solo stops. He also led the team with two interceptions.

Class 1 Coach of the Year – David Kirby, Monroe City

First Team All District

Quarterback – Andrew Edgar, Marceline, Senior

Running backs –Caleb Hirner, Mark Twain, Senior; Terry Monroe, Mark Twain, Senior; Noah Talton, Knox Co., Senior; and Logan Minter, Monroe City, Senior

Receivers – Dylan Painter, Paris, Senior; Ryan Slaughter, Scotland Co., Senior

All Purpose – Aaron Buford, Scotland Co., Senior

Offensive Line – Josh Underhill, Monroe City, Senior; Jordan Elam, Marceline, Senior, D.J. Gerhart, Marceline, Senior; Taron Finnegan, Mark Twain, Senior; Derrick Sylvester, Milan, Senior

Kicker – Dalton Durbin, South Shelby, Senior

Punter – Donivan Wilkerson, South Shelby, Junior

Defensive Backs – Zach Osborn, Monroe City, Sophomore; Andrew Edgar, Marceline, Senior; Lane Couch, Knox Co., Senior

Linebackers – Cole Pennewell, Monroe City, Junior; Brady Stallo, Marceline, Senior; Cory Moubry, Knox Co., Junior; Aaron Blessing, Scotland Co., Senior

Defensive Line – Josh Underhill, Monroe City, Senior; Jon Saxbury, Monroe City, Sophomore; Logan Minter, Monroe City, Senior; Jordan Elam, Marceline, Senior, D.J. Gerhart, Marceline, Senior

Second Team All District

Quarterback – Alec Patterson, South Shelby, Junior

Running backs – Cody McKenzie, South Shelby, Junior; Cody Porter, Monroe City, Senior; Dylan Wheeler, Marceline, Senior; Rylan Chrisman, Marceline, Junior

Receivers – Levi Terrell, Marceline, Junior; Donivan Wilkerson, South Shelby, Junior; Ian See, Scotland Co., Senior

All Purpose – Brock Wood, South Shelby, Sophomore

Offensive Line – Anthony Schaefer, South Shelby, Senior; Bryson Orton, Scotland Co., Junior; Mason Kliethermes, Scotland Co., Sophomore; Ryan Valentine, Putnam Co., Senior

Kicker – Gage Dodge, Scotland Co., Junior

Punter –Keaton Nelson, Schuyler Co., Senior

Defensive Backs – Nathan Mehrer, Monroe City, Junior; Ryan Slaughter, Scotland Co., Senior; Brady Hooly, Mark Twain, Senior

Linebackers – Tanner Bondy, Putnam Co., Senior; Jaidyn Watts, Milan, Senior; Terry Monroe, Mark Twain, Senior; Hunter Klocke, Knox Co., Senior

Defensive Line – Orion Jarman, South Shelby, Senior; Luke Farrell, South Shelby, Junior; Ryan Valentine, Putnam Co., Senior; Ace Hubbard, Knox Co., Junior; Derrick Sylvester, Milan, Senior