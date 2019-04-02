Scotland County captured fourth place in the Schuyler County junior high campus bowl tournament held March 30th.

The Tigers fell to the Schuyler County A team 140-100 in the opening round of the double-elimination event. Iris Mishra answered four toss up questions in the loss.

SCR-I rebounded with a 240-120 victory over Milan. Mishra answered five toss ups and Hugh Baker and Graydon Justice each answered two.

The Tigers then defeated Knox County 230-110. Mishra again led the way answering five toss up questions. Lathan McAfee answered two toss ups while Jackson McKee, Tyson Hillyer, Baker and Justice each answered one for a balanced team scoring effort.

Scotland County’s day ended with a 180-140 loss to Clark County.

The Indians went on to beat Schuyler County A in the semifinals before falling to North Shelby in the championship.

Mishra was named to the all-tournament team with a 4.5 average per contest which was the second highest for the event.