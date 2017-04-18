The Scotland County junior high boys finished in fourth place at the Putnam County Junior High relays held in Unionville on April 13th while the Lady Tigers brought home sixth place.

Kaden Anders led the Tigers. He took top honors in the long jump while finishing second in the high jump and the 200 meter dash and third in the 400 meter dash.

Teammate Alex Long took second place in the long jump and was runner up in the 100-meter hurdles and the 100 meter dash as well while earning fourth place in the 200 meter dash.

Hayden Long finished third in the 400 meter dash and was fifth in the 100 meter hurdles and the 100 meter dash.

Hunter Cook finished fifth in the shot put.

The 4×200 relay team of Kade Richmond, Austin Holtke, Kale Creek and Hayden Long took fifth place. The 4×800 team of Levi Briggs, Caden Goldstein, Brant Frederick and Kabe Hamlin also took fifth place while the 4×400 relay team of Richmond, Brady Curry, Corbyn Spurgeon and Creek finished seventh.

Milan took first place with 112 points ahead of Kirksville (104), Brookfield (98) and the Tigers (91).

The Lady Tigers finished with 49 team points.

Aayla Humphrey finished third in the 100 meter dash and fourth in the 200 meter dash.

Haylee McMinn was fifth in the shot put while Shantel Small was sixth in the long jump and Hailey Kraus finished seventh in the high jump. Brook Samuelson was seventh in the 400 meter dash.

The 800 meter sprint medley relay team of Humphrey, Kilee Bradley-Robinson, Bobbi Darcy and Morgan Blessing earned first place.

The 4×800 relay team of Emiley Dial, Kraus, Emily Terrill and Hannah Feeney took third place.

The relay team of Darcy, Bradley-Robinson, Jenna Blessing and Morgan Blessing finished fifth in both the 4×200 relay and the 4×100 relay while the 4×400 relay team of Small, Feeney, Terrill and Kraus finished sixth.