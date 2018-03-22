The 2018 baseball season got off to a rocky start for Scotland County on a windy, cold Monday night in Highland. The Tigers struggled on defense and were unable to put together many good swings against the Cougars’ Chad Smith allowing the host squad to post the 6-1 victory.

Smith was dominating over five innings of work. The lefty blanked the Tigers, surrendering just one hit, while striking out eight.

SCR-I starter Branton Burrus battled his control over two innings of work. Still the sophomore could have escaped the first inning unscathed if weren’t for a fielding error that allowed Highland to pull ahead 1-0. Burrus left the bases loaded by striking out the side.

Highland made it 2-0 with a leadoff walk, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly to start the second inning. Four more base on balls allowed the Cougars to extend the lead to 3-0.

Smith retired the first 10 Tigers in order before Jacob Buford singled with one out in the fourth inning to break up the perfect game. The momentum was short lived as he was picked off first to end the SCR-I threat.

Gage Dodge took over on the mound in the third inning and surrendered a run on a walk and a hit to allow Highland to stretch the margin to 4-0 in the third.

Highland tacked on a pair of runs in the sixth inning before SCR-I spoiled the shutout with a lone tally in the top of the seventh off reliever Tommy Harvey.

Highland scored six runs on just four hits. The Tigers tallied the lone run on just two hits as Scotland County falls to 0-1 on the year.