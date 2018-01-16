A rescheduled trip to Kahoka proved unfruitful for the Scotland County basketball team as the Tigers fell to Clark County 64-44 on Wednesday night in a game originally scheduled for the two-team’s season opener back in November.

The game was postponed because Clark County was still alive in the state football playoffs, leaving the team without several of its players.

The Indians were at full strength Wednesday night, allowing Clark County to pull away from SCR-I down the stretch.

A three-pointer by Brett Monroe and a pair of field goals by Lane Pence helped the Tigers keep things close in the first quarter, trailing just 16-13.

The Indians created some separation with an 18-10 scoring advantage in the second period. Chandler Bevans capped off a big first half with a three-pointer to put Clark County ahead 34-23.

SCR-I couldn’t find any traction in the third period, managing just four field goals, as Clark County added to its lead at 49-31.

Lane Pence got things rolling in the fourth period, pouring in nine points but it wasn’t enough as the Indians rolled on to the 64-44 victory.

Pence led Scotland County in scoring with 15 points and Brett Monroe finished with eight. Scotland County dropped to 7-6 on the year with the loss.