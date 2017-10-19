The 2017 Missouri high school football regular season came to a close on Friday night bringing the final seedings for the district playoffs into focus.

Scotland County dropped out of the #2 spot with a 54-16 loss to South Shelby, which allowed the Cardinals to jump all the way from the fourth seed into the second spot in the brackets.

The Tigers were able to hang on to the third seed, as Knox County fell to Fayette 38-20 in its regular season finale, dropping the Eagles from third to the fifth seed.

The #1 ranked team in the state, Monroe City closed out a perfect 9-0 regular season with a hard-fought 22-20 win versus Palymra. The Panthers maintained the #1 seed in the district and will host #8 seed Louisiana (0-9), who fell to Highland 28-13 on Friday night to remain winless on the year.

South Shelby will host #7 seed Paris (2-7). The Coyotes lost a Lewis & Clark Conference finale at Westran 35-0.

The Tigers will host Schuyler County on Friday night. The Rams (3-6) held on to the #6 seed with a 28-18 win Friday night at Salisbury.

Mark Twain moved up into the #4 seed with a 59-14 win at Clopton on Friday night. Knox County will now travel to Mark Twain for the two team’s district opener on October 20th.

The higher seeded team will host the district semifinals games, scheduled for Friday, October 27th.

The winner of the Scotland vs. Schuyler game would travel to South Shelby if the Cardinals win their opener. If Paris were to upset South Shelby, the Coyotes would travel to either Memphis or Queen City for the semifinals.

The winner of the Mark Twain and Knox County first round contest would travel to Monroe City or would host Louisiana if the Bulldogs can pull off one of the greatest upsets in state playoff history to pick up their first win of the year by beating the 31 ranked team in the state.

The district championship game is set for Friday, November 3rd.