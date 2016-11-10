After dropping its first two games in the Lewis & Clark Conference, the Scotland County football program won the final six league games on the 2016 schedule to finish with a 6-2 mark, taking second place in the conference in its inaugural season in the new league.

The Tigers were honored this week with five first-team all conference awards for players, which ranked second only to conference champions Marceline, which earned eight first-team awards, after completing a perfect 8-0 run in league play.

Fayette’s Isaiah Estes was named the conference Player of the Year on offense, edging out fellow first team running back Dylan Wheeler and first team quarterbacks Garrett Francis of Salisbury and Austin Sears of Westran, for the top honor.

Also named to the Lewis & Clark first team all conference on offense were fullback Hunter Klocke of Knox County, tight end Chris Evans of Westran and receivers Dylan Painter of Paris and Ryan Slaughter of Scotland County. Slaughter led SCR-I with 24 receptions for 432 yards and six TDs.

The first team offensive line was made up of DJ Gerhart and Jordan Elam of Marceline, John Michael Honey of Westran, Aaron Wilder and Jonathan Jobe of Fayette.

Scotland County earned the bulk of its honors on the defensive side of the ball, where four Tigers earned first team honors. Stephen Terrill got the nod at defensive end after recording 83 tackles and six sacks on the season. He was joined by defensive tackle Bryson Orton, who opponents constantly double teamed. His presence in the middle helped open up the way for middle linebacker Aaron Blessing to record 104 tackles on the year and also earn first team all conference honors. Slaughter rounded out the first team defense honorees for SCR-I. The senior led the team with 109 tackles from his safety position.

Also named to the first team defense were Gerhart and Elam on the defensive line. Elam was named the league’s Player of the Year on defense. Teammate Brady Stallo was named a first team linebacker and Dylan Wheeler earned the honors at defensive back, giving Marceline four first team defenders as well.

Estes, Sears and Francis joined Slaughter, Gerhart and Elam as players earning first team honors on both sides of the ball. Estes was named first team linebacker, while Sears and Francis both were honored at defensive back.

Rounding out the first team defense were linebacker Breck Hancock of Paris.

The honors kept coming for Francis, who was named the first team punter, while Wheeler won the award at kicker.

Greg Hough was named Coach of the Year after leading Marceline to a perfect 9-0 mark in the regular season.

Scotland County earned five second team honors. Aaron Buford was honored at running back. He rushed for 1,004 yards and 16 TDs on 121 carries. He caught 11 passes for 187 yards and two TDs. Buford also filled in at quarterback, completing 39 of 64 passes for 622 yards and six TDs.

Orton and Mason Kliethermes were named to the second team offensive line while Austin Day was honored at the full back position.

Also named to the second team offense were quarterback Andrew Edgar and receiver Levi Terrell of Marceline; running back Noah Tolton, wide receiver Garyn Miller and lineman Cory Moubry of Knox County; receiver Corey Smith and lineman Ben Miller of Westran; tight end Jeremiah Gebhardt of Salisbury; and linemen Cameron Stornello of Fayette and Ethan Lawrence of Schuyler County.

Buford was named to the second team defense at defensive back and Gage Dodge was named second team kicker after making 24-27 PAT kicks and also a 29-yard field goal.

Also earning second team all conference honors on defense were linemen Chris Evans and John Michael Honey and linebacker Corey Smith of Westran; lineman Ace Hubbard, linebacker Cory Moubry and defensive back Lane Couch of Knox County; lineman Hank Hilderbrand and defensive back Tommy Phillips of Fayette; lineman Nathan Sayre, linebacker Cameron Pickman and defensive back Andrew Edgar of Marceline; and linebacker Taylor Bottomley and defensive back Cade Combs of Harrisburg.

Scotland County’s Will Fromm was honored as the third team punter.

Marceline claimed the conference crown with an 8-0 mark followed by SCR-I at 6-2. Knox County, Westran and Fayette all finished tied for third with 5-3 records followed by Salisbury (3-5), Schuyler County (2-6), Paris (2-6) and Harrisburg (0-8).