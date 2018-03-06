It was a clean sweep for the Scotland County campus bowl squads on March 1st, as the Tigers swept all five games in a match up versus Lewis & Clark Conference foes Salisbury and Harrisburg.

The SCR-I junior high squad made quick work of Salisbury in a 330-190 victory, jumping out to a 120-20 lead and never looking back. Corbin Kirchner answered 11 toss-up questions. Zach Behrens answered 10 toss-ups and Haylee McMinn added five in the win.

That proved to be just a warm-up for Scotland County, which posted a massive point total in defeating Harrisburg 540-110. The Tigers answered 34 of the possible 50 toss-up questions, adding 190 points in bonus questions to boot to produce the highest scoring output of the year.

Behrens led the way answering 14 toss-ups. Kirchner had 12 while McMinn added six and Corbyn Spurgeon had two.

In junior varsity action it was Scotland County over Harrisburg 240-70 behind a balanced scoring attack. Eric Yarbrough and Anna Triplett each answered five toss-up questions. Morgan Blessing had four answered and Erica Yarbrough added three.

The varsity squad followed up with a pair of dominating performances as well to make it a perfect night for SCR-I.

The Tigers topped Salisbury 320-90. Stephen Terrill led the way with eight toss-ups answered. Adam Slayton and Jacob Kapfer each had five answers.

SCR-I followed that up with a 380-120 domination of Harrisburg. Terrill topped all scorers with 14 toss-up questions answered. Slayton added five and Kapfer and Andrew Ebeling each added three.