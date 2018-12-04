Coach Kyle Ellison had to be wondering at one point Saturday afternoon if the world was working against him in his efforts to secure his first victory as Scotland County boys basketball head coach.

Already missing two starters due to injury, the Tigers lost Kaden Anders to a bloody nose midway through Saturday’s consolation game at the Tri Rivers Conference Classic in Queen City. While trainers worked to stop the bleeding and clean up his jersey, for much of the third period, Jared Dunn was whistled for his fourth foul, shrinking the bench even further.

Scotland County saw its halftime lead slipping away before Will Fromm hit a three-pointer with 3:48 left on the clock. Sophomore Kade Richmond then drilled a shot from behind the arc to force a Schuyler County timeout with the lead back up to eight.

The Rams cut the deficit to two early in the fourth period, forcing Ellison to bring back Dunn. The senior point guard hit a jumper and then scored on an offensive rebound. Parker Triplett scored in the paint on a nice pass from Caleb Parkins to extend the lead to 44-36.

The Tigers kept things interesting down the stretch with some struggles at the free throw line. The Tigers made just two of eight free throws down the stretch, but the defense held up as the Tigers secured the 46-36 win.

Scotland County improved to 1-2 on the year. Fromm led the team in scoring with 18 points and Dunn finished with 11. Cody Amen led Schuyler County (0-3) with 15 points.

Milan won the TRCC title with a 66-46 victory over Clark County while Knox County secured third place with a 61-50 win over Putnam County.