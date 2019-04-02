The Scotland County campus bowl team will head into district play this week on a high note after posting a pair of wins. The Tigers closed out the regular season by defeating South Shelby and Milan in a triangular meet held March 26th.

The Tigers topped Milan 290-150 in the opener. The Wildcats jumped out to the early lead before SCR-I took off midway through the first period. The score was knotted at 40-40 after three questions when SCR-I launched a 130-20 run to close the first half. SCR-I nailed four consecutive toss up questions at one point to take the commanding lead at the break.

SCR-I got off to a slow start in the second half, but turned things around with a quad sweep on question 19, answering the toss up and all three bonus questions. That helped the Tigers cruise to the 290-150 victory.

Jacob Kapfer led the way, answering five toss ups questions in the victory. Adam Slayton answered three toss ups and Anna Triplett answered two.

In the final match of the evening, Scotland County defeated South Shelby by a final score of 240-140. The Tigers combined to answer 11 toss up questions to just six for the Cardinals. SCR-I also held a 13-8 advanatge on bonus questions to secure the win.

Slayton led a balanced scoring effort for SCR-I, answering four toss up questions. Triplett and Kapfer each answered three and Morgan Blessing answered one.

SCR-I also posted a win in junior high action as the Tigers toppled Milan 280-130. Iris Mishra led the way answering seven toss up questions and Jackson McKee answered four.