The Scotland County golf team topped Schuyler County in a varsity duel at Timber Ridge Golf Course on April 2nd.

Brock Aylward was the individual medalist for the match, carding a 48. Conner Harrison shot a 49 for the Tigers. Gabe Schultz shot a 52 and Hunter Carter carded a 53 to round out the team score of 202. Lathe Bair also shot a 57 for the Tigers.

Matthew Wheeler led Schuyler County with a round of 54. The Rams carded a team score of 239.

Lane Parsons shot a 54 to lead the SCR-I junior varsity scoring. Trayton Buckallew carded a 60, with Kale Creek shooting a 63 and Kabe Hamlin and Zane See carding 64s and Will Montgomery shooting a 68.