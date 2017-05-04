The Scotland County golf team weathered some difficult conditions at the Kirksville County Club to extend the 2017 season and advance in the next round of the state playoffs.

Scotland County finished second in the Class 1 District 7 tournament, shooting a combined 398 to earn the right to play another day. Marceline won the district title with a score o 355. The top two teams will advance to take on the top two teams from District 8, Gallatin and Stansberry, for the right to move on to the state championship tourney.

Ryan Slaughter led the way for Scotland County, winning the tournament with a final score of 79, edging Marceline’s Jeffrey Hamilton by just a single stroke. Logan Smith of La Plata finished third with a 84.

Scotland County’s Ian See finished sixth overall with a score of 98. Chase cook carded a 106 while Griffan Kerkmann shot a 115 and Conner Harrison shot a 117.

SCR-I edged a Plata, which finished with a 401 for third. Schuyler County was fourth with a 444, followed by Milan (4488) and Princeton (560).