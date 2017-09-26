It was a sunny and unseasonably warm morning last Saturday for the first annual Tiger Pack/Tiger Trail Fun Run. The cross-country course covered most of the SCR-I school campus including a loop through the wooded Tiger Trail.

Fifty-one people signed up for the 5-K event with options of a 1.5-mile walk or 0.5-mile loop through the Tiger Trail. Rod Sears led the way with a winning time of 24:08, followed by Eric Yarbrough with Jeff Davis rounding out the top three finishers. Trinity Davis won the overall event for women with a time of 30:03, followed closely by Amy Matthews with Cinda Barrett finishing third among the women.

Top contenders by age group were Laney Mallett, Lilly Frederick and Keeley Brown finishing first, second and third for women 18 and under. Amy Matthews won the 19-29 age division with Jenny Mallett, Emily Frederick and Katie Tuck finishing one, two and three in the 30-39 age division. Cinda Barrett took home the gold for women’s 40-49 age group.

For the men, Eric Yarbrough, Austin Curry and Owen Brown finished first, second and third for the 18 and under men’s category. Nathaniel Orr captured the gold for the 19-29 age category, while Jeff Davis, Troy Barrett and David Jackson finished one, two, three, respectively, for men 40-49. Darrell Monroe and Jon Wullbrandt rounded out the top finishers, finishing first and second in the men’s 50-plus category.

The event was hosted by the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance along with the Tiger Trail committee to promote use of the Tiger Trail and to raise money for the local Tiger Pack ministry which provides weekend meals for approximately one-hundred children pre-K through sixth grade in our community.

Proceeds from the event raised $1,500 for the Tiger Pack ministry.

“Thank you to all those who gave generously of their time and financial support to make this event possible and to all those who came out to participate in the event,” said organizer Dan Hite.