Jacob Stott carries the ball during a 2018 Tiger Cub football game. The program is set to kickoff a new season next week with a meeting August 13th for interested participants and their parents.

The 2019 Tiger Cub football season is preparing to kick off. Sign up night and equipment handout, including a parent meeting will be held in the high school commons on August 13th with 6th graders at 6 p.m., 5th graders at 6:30 p.m. and 4th graders at 7 p.m.

Parents will receive a physical form. All players must receive a physical before they are allowed to play due to league rules and player safety. If players already have a physical form they are asked to submit it at the equipment handout night.

The first day of practice will be Tuesday, August 20 followed by an August 22nd practice. Every week of the season following practices will be on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Players can be dropped off at the elementary playground and the practices will take place east of the softball field. All games will be on Saturday afternoon or evening.

The coaching staff will consist of Kirk Stott, Nic Hatfield, Corey Stott, Matt Buford, Derek Hamilton, Ryan Bergeson, Josh McSparren, Duke Snyder, Jardin Fuller, Justin Williams and Robert Arnold. The staff will teach fundamentals and techniques that will build the foundation for the athletes to move on and be successful throughout the Tiger football program. Sportsmanship, a focus on teamwork, work ethic, and having fun playing the game of football will be at the forefront of the coaching philosophy.

Players just need to show up August 13 and get equipment to play. If a player is not able to be there, contact Kirk Stott and he will make other arrangements.

If you have any questions please contact Kirk Stott at the High School office (660)-465-8901.