The 2019 Scotland County Tiger Cub Football Camp will be held July 30, 31 and August 1.

Scotland County students entering fourth, fifth and sixth grade next year are invited to participate in the three-day training session. Kirk Stott, Nic Hatfield, Matt Buford, William Parsons, Josh McSparren, Curt Triplett and Ryan Bergeson.

Cost of the camp is $20 and includes a camp t-shirt.

Registration forms, complete with t-shirt size and parent guardian signature must be returned with payment to Coach Stott at the high school office by May 24h.