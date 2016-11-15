Three northeast Missouri teenagers were killed in a one-vehicle accident near Downing on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 3:28 p.m. on Route D, five miles southwest of Downing.

Bradley W. Turner, 27, of Queen City, was westbound on Route D in a 2001 Chevrolet 2500 pickup when the vehicle began to skid and ran off the roadway and overturned several times, ejecting four of the vehicle six occupants before the vehicle came to rest in the roadway on its wheels.

Three passengers in the vehicle, Laticia M. Potter, 18, of Queen City; Jason Sanning, 16, of Kirksville; and Alexis Shaw, 15, of Milan, were pronounced dead at the scene by Schuyler County paramedic Jody Whitlow at 4:15 p.m.

Angalet Pogue, 16, of Milan, sustained serious injuries in the crash. She was flown from the scene by Air Evac helicopter to University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Alyssa M. Sanning, 17, of Kirksville, suffered minor injuries. She was transported by private vehicle to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

Turner suffered minor injuries in the crash, but refused treatment at the scene.

Turner was ticketed for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving. He is also being charged with two counts of felony assault in the second degree and three counts of vehicular involuntary manslaughter.

The accident was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Team #2. The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Schuyler and Scotland County ambulance services and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle sustained total damage and was removed from the scene by Lakeside Towing of Memphis.