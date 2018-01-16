Warrensburg, MO – The following local students earned a spot on the University of Central Missouri Dean’s List.
Each semester, the Dean’s List is divided into two parts. The first list includes the names of students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and the second list includes the names of students who attained a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99.
Elijah L Cooley of Memphis was named to the 4.0 Dean’s List.
Lacey Nicole Perrilles and Riley A. Kliethermes, both of Memphis, were named to 3.5 to 3.99 Dean’s List at UCM.
