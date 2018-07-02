Three young ladies will be competing next week for the title of 2018 Scotland County Fair Junior Miss.

2017 Junior Miss Avery Shultz will crown the winner as part of the 2018 Fair Queen Contest at 7 p.m. Monday evening, July 9th in the grandstands.

This year’s contestants are Penelope Cline, Karli Hamilton and last year’s Little Miss winner, Kara Mallett.

Penelope Cline, of Memphis, age 13, is an 8th grader at Scotland County R-I. Her parents are Kate Richmond and Jeff Cline. Penelope enjoys playing softball, hunting, fishing, and working with her animals. Her future ambition is to go into the medical field to help people anyway she can.

Karli Hamilton, of Memphis, age 13, is also an 8th grader at SCR-I. Her parents are Derrick and Tia Hamilton. Karli’s hobbies are softball, cheerleading, swim team, and decorating cakes. Her future aspiration is to play softball in the Olympics and to be a professional pastry chef specializing in gluten-free desserts.

Kara Mallet, of Baring, age 13, is a 9th grader at SCR-I. Her parents are Keith and Michelle Mallett. Kara’s future ambition is to go to college. Interesting facts about Kara are: her hobby is softball and her favorite goat’s name is Lilly.

Junior Miss Contestants compete in the areas of essay and on stage scores combined. The top scorer will earn the title of 2018 Scotland County Fair Junior Miss. She will win a crown, sash and $50 cash. The essay winner will receive $25.