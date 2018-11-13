Former Scotland County resident Ben Thomas set a new school record on Friday night when he hauled in his 20th touchdown reception of the season in Blair Oaks’ 49-2 victory over South Calloway to secure the Class 2 District 5 championship.

Quarterback Nolan Hair connected with Thomas on a 34-yard scoring pass early in the second quarter of the Falcon’s victory to break the record. Thomas had five catches overall for 97 yards in the victory.

Ben is the son of SCR-I graduates Dale and Pam Thomas of Jefferson City, and the grandson of Rodney and Debbie Thomas of Gorin, and Suzy Miller and the late Glen Miller of Memphis.

The senior has put together an impressive 2018 campaign for the Falcons, now 12-0 and the #1 ranked team in Missouri Class 2, heading into the state quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon in Kahoka where they will play District 6 champions Clark County. Thomas has 45 receptions for 1,181 yards and the record-setting 20 TDs. Thomas broke the school record he set in 2017 as a junior when he had 19 TD grabs.

Information for this article was provided by Greg Jackson of the Jefferson City News Tribune.