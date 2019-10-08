Tori McNutt and Brad Thomas, both of St. Joseph, MO, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Tori is the daughter of Josh McNutt and Tami Bottorff of St. Joseph, MO. Brad is the son of Dale and Pam Thomas of Jefferson City, MO, formally of Memphis. A November 2nd wedding is being planned at the Emerson Fields venue in Excello, MO.