Thomas Jefferson (April 23, 1743 – July 4, 1826) was an American statesman, diplomat, lawyer, architect philosopher, and Founding Father who served as the third president of the United States from (1801—1809). Previously, he had served as the second vice president of the United States from 1797 to 1801. The principal author of the Declaration of Independence, Jefferson was a proponent of democracy, republicanism and individual rights, motivating American colonists to break from the Kingdom of Great Britain and form a new nation; he produced formative documents and decisions at both the state and national level. During the American Revolution, he represented Virginia in the Continental Congress that adopted the Declaration of Independence, drafted the law for religious freedom as a Virginia legislator, and served as the second Governor of Virginia from 1779 to 1781. He became Minister to France 1785, serving under President George Washington from 1790 to1793. As president, Jefferson pursued the nations shipping and trade interests against Barbary pirates and the aggressive British. He organized the Louisiana purchase, almost doubling the country’s territory. Jefferson was reelected president in 1804. His second term was beset with difficulties at home, including the trial of former vice president Aaron Burr. American foreign trade was diminished when Jefferson signed the Embargo Act of 1807, responding to British threats to U.S. shipping. In 1803, Jefferson began a controversial process of Indian tribe removal to the newly organized Louisiana Territory. He signed the Act prohibiting Importation of slaves in 1807. After retiring from public office, Jefferson founded the University of Virginia.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution