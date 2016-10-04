Thomas Hart Benton was born in Hillsborough, North Carolina, on March 14, 1782. He was the son of Jesse Benton and Ann Gooch Benton. When Thomas was eight years old, his father, a respected attorney, died of tuberculosis. At the age of sixteen, Benton was admitted to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. While he studied hard, he soon got into trouble. During a quarrel, Benton came close to shooting another student. A few weeks later, he was accused of stealing money from his roommates and was expelled. Benton returned home and in 1801 moved with his family to Tennessee. He worked on the family farm, taught at a local school and studied law. In the summer of 1806, Benton passed the Tennessee bar exam and began practicing law. During the War of 1812 Benton volunteered for military service and was appointed a Colonel. In 1815 Benton boarded a riverboat and traveled to St. Louis, in the Missouri territory. When Benton arrived St. Louis was a small town with wood and stone buildings lined along three muddy streets. Benton was later involved in two duels, and in the second duel,, Benton killed his opponent, after which Benton vowed to never fight another duel. In August 1820, as the Missouri territory inched closer to statehood, Benton was elected to the US senate, the start of a thirty year career in that chamber. Benton married Elizabeth McDowell on March 20, 1821. She was the daughter of an old family friend. He was an eloquent speaker and involved in Missouri becoming a state. He died in April of 1858 in St. Louis, Missouri at the age of 76.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution