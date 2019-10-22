Teammates congratulate Baileigh Phillips on her way back to the dugout after a big two-out two run double to help Scotland County take the lead versus Knox County.

The third time was the charm. After falling to Knox County twice during the regular season, Scotland County, the Scotland County softball team notched the win when it mattered most, Thursday night in the Class 1 District 9 semifinals in Edina.

The Lady Tigers knocked off Knox County 8-5 to keep their season alive and advance to the district championship game on Saturday.

Scotland County jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Hannah Feeney walked and Kylee Stott singled before Baileigh Phillips delivered a clutch two-out two-run double.

Knox County looked like it might make it a clean sweep of SCR-I for the season however, as the Lady Eagles plated three runs in the bottom of the inning before tacking on a tally in the second to lead 4-2.

Kina Billings singled and went all the way to third on a sacrifice bunt by Kaitlyn McMinn. She scored on a ground out by Morgan Blessing to trim the deficit to 4-3.

Knox County got the run right back in the bottom of the frame as Kaitlin Campbell delivered an RBI hit to plate Riley Strange who had walked, making the score 5-3.

Scotland County cut into the lead in the top of the fifth inning. Hannah Feeney led off with a base hit. She eventually would score on a sacrifice fly by Abby Curry to narrow the gap to 5-4.

The Lady Tigers pulled ahead for good in the sixth inning. With one out, McMinn singled. Courtesy runner Emiley Dial advanced to third when Blessing reached on an error. Blessing stole second base and Dial scored when the throw went into the outfield to knot the score at 5-5. Katie Feeney delivered an RBI single to give Scotland County the 6-5 lead and chase starter Kinsley Johnson.

Hannah Feeney rudely greeted reliever Daniela Dooley, blasting her first pitch well over the center field fence to push the Scotland County lead to 8-5.

Knox County made things interesting, loading the bases with just one out in the seventh inning before McMinn was able to retire the final two hitters to seal the win.

The senior was charged with five runs, four earned over seven innings of work. She allowed seven hits and walked nine while striking out one.

Johnson took the loss for Knox County, getting tagged for seven runs, six earned, on eight hits and two walks while striking out one. Dooley was charged with one run on one hit and one and two thirds inning of relief work.

Hannah Feeney powered the offense, going 2-2 with the two-run homer. Phillips went 2-4 with two RBIs. Blessing was 1-3 with an RBI and Katie Feeney was 1-4 with an RBI.