A Matthew Woods’ dunk helped punctuate a furious third quarter onslaught by Scotland County Monday night in Philadelphia helping the Tigers pull away from Marion County for a 65-34 victory.

The Tigers led 27-19 at the intermission before going on a 14-2 run to open the third period. Will Fromm and Woods combined for 10 straight fast break points, including a two-handed throw down by Woods that helped take the wind out of Marion County’s sails just minutes into the second half.

SCR-I came out firing to start the contest. Fromm and Brett Monroe sank three-pointers and Woods converted a three-point play helping the Tigers build a 15-2 lead.

Fromm and Jace Morrow connected from deep in the second period as SCR-I looked poised to run away with the game. But the Mustangs rallied to trim the deficit to 27-19, taking some momentum into the locker room courtesy of a last second three-pointer.

SCR-I stole that energy to start the third period, literally, as the SCR-I defense swarmed Marion County, forcing numerous turnovers that fueled the fast break frenzy that put Scotland County on top 39-21. Scotland County held the Mustangs to just three third period points, and built the lead to 46-21 heading into the final eight minutes of play. Fromm had a huge third period, pouring in nine points.

The junior forward finished off a big night, scoring seven of his game-high 24 points down the stretch as SCR-I sealed the 65-34 victory. Woods pitched in with 15 points and Lane Pence had 12 points in the win as SCR-I improved to 13-7 on the season.