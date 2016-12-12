Scotland County took what the Novinger defense gave it in the first half to build a comfortable lead before ultimately deciding to take total control of the contest with a third quarter blitz of full-court pressure and fast break scoring en route to a 75-36 victory.

A three-point barrage by Brett Monroe and Elijah Cooley put Novinger on its heels in the second period before Scotland County blew the Wildcats away to start the second half with a 14-0 run.

Novinger opened the game in a sagging zone, challenging the Tigers’ shooters. Will Fromm accepted the dare, drilling a trio of three-pointers to help the Tigers lead 20-15 after one quarter of play.

Monroe and Cooley did all the heavy lifting in the next eight minutes. Cooley sank a pair of three-pointers. After sinking a shot from behind the arc in the opening period, Monroe continued to display a hot hand. He nailed two more three-pointers and added a pair of field goals. His 10-point spurt helped SCR-I take a 36-25 lead at the half.

What had been a relatively close game in the first 16 minutes quickly turned lopsided as SCR-I went to a full court press and unleashed the fast break game. Fromm and Grant Campbell had three quick transition buckets to push the lead to 42-25 and force a Novinger timeout with 7:05 left in the third period.

The Tigers answered the stoppage with three-pointers by Campbell and Cooley before Fromm added a pair of fast break scores to blow the game open. Two more Novinger timeouts did little to halt the Tigers’ onslaught as SCR-I went on to score 26 third period points to blow the game open at 62-31 and force a running clock in the final eight minutes.

Campbell closed out a solid second half with a three-pointer to start the fourth quarter. Cooley and Fromm added fast break buckets and Alex Hunolt added a pair of field goals as the Tigers rolled to the 75-36 win.

Fromm led the Tigers in scoring with 17 points and Cooley and Monroe each finished with 15 points. Campbell had 11 points and Hunolt pitched in with eight as Scotland County improved to 5-1 on the season.