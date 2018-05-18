Third outs proved elusive for Scotland County Monday night in Edina, and that proved fatal for the 2018 baseball season as Canton scored seven runs in the first two innings, all with two outs, en route to a 14-2 defeat of Scotland County in the district semifinals.

With Gage Dodge sidelined with arm issues, senior Lane Pence was forced into pitching duties. The senior answered the bell early, recording the first two outs. But the wheels came off after he hit Lance Logsdon with a pitch. The Canton hitter showed his frustration, slamming his bat to the ground and coaches from both squads entered the field as tempers flared.

Canton took advantage of the situation, following up with a walk, a pair of base hits and another walk. A bad-hop single over shortstop Will Fromm’s head plated another run to put Canton on top 3-0 before the third out was recorded.

Pence worked around a leadoff single, retiring the next two hitters before out number three once again eluded the Tigers. Drake Cerbin delivered an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-0. After Pence walked the bases loaded, the Tigers turned to reliever Branton Burrus. A base on balls forced in another run before a wild pitch and an error helped canton extend the lead to 7-0.

Canton starter Carson Birck had no trouble closing out the first two innings.

SCR-I finally made things interesting in the top of the third. Burrus led off with a base hit. Parker Triplett reached on an error. Jacob Buford reached on another Canton error, allowing Burrus to score. The third Canton error of the inning allowed Will Fromm to reach and Triplett to cross the plate to make the score 7-2. Pence was hit by a pitch to load the bases but the Tigers could not extend the inning.

After Burrus retired the side in order in the bottom of the frame, SCR-I again was threatening in the top of the fourth after Burrus reached on an error and Gage Dodge walked. But Canton picked off a runner to end the scoring chance.

Canton put the game away with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth, with the key blow a grand slam by Coy Smith.

SCR-I failed to extend the game in the top of the fifth, ending the contest by the 10-run rule.

Canton plated 14 runs on just five hits, taking advantage of 11 base on balls. The Tigers managed just two runs on two hits as Birck walked just two and struck out six in five innings of work.

Scotland County closed out the season with a 10-6 record. Canton advances to play Putnam County Wednesday night for the district championship.