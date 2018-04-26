A month after a Memphis man was finally brought into custody following a stabbing in the small northeast Missouri community, charges continue to be issued in the case.

A third arrest warrant for hindering of prosecution was issued April 19th. Jeffrey Mark Jalinski 33, of 17 Ridge Road Trailer Court in Memphis, is wanted on the class E felony charge. He faces a $10,000 cash only bond.

According to court documents, Jalinski was present in the mobile home, along with Julie Forquer, on March 20th, when police were searching for Curtis Cousins, who was a suspect in a stabbing earlier that morning.

Both Forquer and Jalinski, allegedly repeatedly denied that Cousins, or the trailer owner, Robert Young, were in the mobile home. Ultimately both men were located by law enforcement inside the residence and Cousins was taken into custody.

Forquer was arrested on a felony charge of hampering prosecution and Young is wanted on a similar charge. Jalinski has now been added to that list.

Forquer, the lone member of the trio to be taken into custody on the charge, is now facing additional charges after being released on her personal recognizance.

According to court documents, she is being sought on a warrant for stealing a motor vehicle.

According to law enforcement she is being sought in connection to the theft of a 2003 Ford Ranger pickup from her father’s residence, which was reported missing at 7 a.m. on April 20th.

The Memphis Police Department is asking anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Forquer, Young, or Jalinski, to contact the MPD at 465-2106.