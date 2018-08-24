by Janet Baldwin

History of Circus

Circuses have toured the United States for over two hundred years with the first one debuting in Philadelphia in 1793. When a circus came to town, everyone from miles around lined the streets during the parade as well as attended the performances in the big canvas tent. No one wanted to miss a minute of the magic and thrills of the traveling show! It was at these extravaganzas that people learned of new inventions, saw exotic animals, and were introduced to other far-away cultures. Circuses provided thrilling amusement and wonderment for all.

History of William P. Hall

Lancaster, Missouri, native, William P. Hall (1864 – 1932) enjoyed success as the procurer of horses and mules for businesses as well as the American and British militaries. He traveled to Europe and South Africa where he furnished most of the horses used in the Boer War by the English government including the horse ridden by Winston Churchill, then a lieutenant in the South African Light Horse regiment. About that time, Hall became known as “Colonel” or “Diamond Billy” due to the fine clothing and many gems that he always wore. His letterhead even read “Horse King of the World.” This was quite impressive for someone who had very little education. (His wife was his trusted bookkeeper.) It was while Hall attended the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis that he decided owning a circus could be a profitable venture. After all, Barnum & Bailey’s “Greatest Show on Earth” was just returning from a six-year tour of Europe so several new circuses were trying to fill the void in America including the Ringling brothers of Wisconsin. Hall was eager to throw his hat into the ring of circus ownership.

At an auction in 1904 for the entire Forepaugh Sells Show, it quickly became obvious to the bidders that James Bailey would top any of them, so they decided to let the circus king have the new addition. Afterwards, those who attended the auction with the intent of buying a circus commiserated together. Hall found himself chatting with Walter L. Main, the well-known circus proprietor since 1886.

As Hall and Main talked, Hall is reported to have said, “I came up here to buy some equipment and now there isn’t anything to buy.” Apparently Main thought Hall was a dumb farmer with little money, so he offered his newly built circus to Hall for $10,000 down that day and another $20,000 to be paid in two weeks. Hall jumped at the chance, and Main left the auction with what he thought was a quick $10,000 profit. However, Main was quite surprised when, as scheduled, Hall turned up at the circus’s headquarters with the remaining $20,000. Main tried to get out of the deal asking his lawyer about the terms, but the purchase had been sealed when Main had pocketed the $10,000. Hall quickly had his circus transported to his headquarters in Lancaster.

William P. Hall’s Circus

On May 6, 1905, the Great William P. Hall Circus opened in Lancaster. It included acrobats, bareback riders, equestrians, an aerial act, a slack-wire walker, many curiosities, and a variety of wild animals including elephants, camels, lions, tigers, water buffalo, and leopards. Hall did not travel with his circus himself. Although he would not report the success or failure of his show, it was involved in a wreck, the tent was twice blown down, and the stock was rebellious. The Great William P. Hall Circus closed for good with its final show in Lancaster on August 30, 1905.

Hall continued providing horses and circuses to other entrepreneurs until his death in Lancaster in 1932. He leased equipment, animals – especially elephants – and wagons to others requiring the said items to be the collateral for the deal. The 1920s and ‘30s were tough years for America’s economy, and Hall often repossessed his belongings only to lease them again to another venture. This business tactic made the little orphan boy from Lancaster quite successful during his lifetime. Consequently, Lancaster was often filled with wagons and wild animals. Elephants were even reported seen walking down the streets. Children in Schuyler County didn’t have to run away to the circus – the circus had come to them.

History of Animal Cage Wagon #20

Walter L. Main’s circus suffered tremendous loss in the devastating circus train wreck in 1893 that was depicted in the movie The Greatest Show on Earth. Although Main quickly rebuilt his circus, he eventually sold that show and spent time in Europe. Circuses were in his blood, so Main had a brand new circus built based on European influence and went back on the road in 1903.

Thus, it is believed that the #20 animal cage wagon was built for and toured with the Walter L. Main Circus in 1903 and 1904. As has been shared, the entire enterprise was sold to William P. Hall in 1905 and toured with his circus for the one year of its existence. Very few pictures exist of the short-lived Great William P. Hall Circus, and none of #20. Only two of the wagons from that circus are known to survive today: #19 and #20.

Between 1906 and 1931, it is suspected that Fred Buchanan of Granger, Iowa, used the #20 animal cage wagon in his circuses: the Yankee Robinson Circus (1906 – 1920), the World Brothers Circus (1923), and the Robbins Brothers Circus (1924 – 1931). Buchanan kept trying to be successful with a circus, but he was almost continually in debt to William Hall. At the end of the 1931 season, all of Buchanan’s equipment, wagons, and animals were sent to the Lancaster Hall farm, and he disappeared from history.

The Bandwagon, the publication of the Circus Historical Society since 1940, published a picture of the #20 animal cage wagon at the Hall farm in the 1930s. When Circus Historical Society members visited the Hall farm in 1952, they described the #19 and #20 wagons as being in disrepair at the “wagon graveyard” (the nickname for the Hall farm at that time). “In the barn was one large cage wagon, with the running gear inside it. There was also a 3/4 size cage wagon with a number 20 on it. This wagon was complete, but the paint was faded and peeled off. Parts of this wagon and the other were full of dry rot.”

In 1963, circus fan Alexander Irwin of Keokuk, Iowa, purchased the #20 and #19 animal cage wagons. He had them restored and then showed them in parades. The two wagons were donated to the Circus World Museum in Baraboo, Wisconsin, in 1972 by the Irwin estate. They remain there today.

Bob Trueblood’s Role

In 1963, Scotland County native, Bob Trueblood had just purchased the blacksmith shop in Arbela. The twenty-eight-year-old was selected by Alexander Irwin to restore the William P. Hall Circus #20 animal cage wagon to its original 1905 glory. Trueblood worked under the guidance of the blacksmith shop’s previous owner, Bill Harvey. Learning the needed skills as he went, Trueblood did, indeed, return the rotted pieces to a fine circus wagon. He rebuilt the wagon sides and the wheels, replaced missing sunburst trim, refurbished the bars as well as the undercarriage, and entirely repainted it. Fellow Arbela native, Marion Alyward, carefully painted the pin stripes on the wagon. Many locals visited the blacksmith shop to observe the progress of the restoration. The whole community was intrigued as the wagon became “alive” again.

In 1996, Bob Trueblood traveled to Baraboo where he once again saw his handiwork in the #20 circus wagon. He was surprised that the Circus Museum had a file about him, but they honor circus wagon restorers since there were so few of them. The Circus World Museum guide stated that he understood why Trueblood had carved his name in the underside of the wooden #20 animal cage wagon, but he asked what the also carved “Arbela” meant. Trueblood’s marks are a part of the wagon still today.

Circuses Today

The circus is not DEAD! Despite the closing of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Baily circus in 2017, there are still traveling circuses in America. They may not be as frequent or as numerous as in previous decades, but they are still magical and wondrous.

Circus museums also continue to exist. Ten can be found across the United States including the Circus World Museum in Baraboo, Wisconsin; the Circus Hall of Fame in Peru, Indiana; and the John and Mable Ringling Museum in Sarasota, Florida. The history of the circus also lives the Schuyler County Historical Society that is housed in William P. Hall’s home, now on the National Registry of Historic Places.

William P. Hall’s Records

In 1972, nearly a thousand letters, contracts, photographs, and other items were donated by William P. Hall’s surviving daughter to the Robert L. Parkinson Library, a part of the Circus World Museum in Baraboo, Wisconsin. Most of these were letters received by Hall although a sense of what Hall had said can be determined by the reader. All of these items are available to researchers in the library that is also run by the Circus Historical Society. Some items still exist with the Schuyler County Historical Society in Lancaster.

Hall Circus #20 Animal Cage Wagon Today

The #20 animal cage wagon and the #19 wagon are currently a part of the collection held by the Circus Historical Society in Baraboo, Wisconsin. Both are over a hundred years old by now. Although the #20 wagon has been used many times in the annual circus parade, often in Milwaukee but most recently held in Baraboo, it has not been used in this way for several years. It can be viewed upon request as it is now stored in a warehouse.

In the fall of 2017, the Wiggins Family Museum, the Original Court House of Northeast Missouri organization, and the Schuyler County Historical Society began making inquiries to borrow the #20 animal cage circus wagon to display in the Wiggins Family Museum in Memphis, Missouri. Initial communication was both promising and encouraging with staff members at the Circus World Museum stating a desire to see a wagon returned “home.” William P. Hall is still considered quite important to the circus world due to the number of business transactions that he had with many significant circus entrepreneurs. The #20 and #19 wagons are the only two items that are known to remain from the 1905 Great William P. Hall Circus, so the circus community places great value on them. However, January 1, 2018, marked the beginning of the Circus World Museum and the Robert L. Parkinson Library holdings being governed by the Wisconsin Historical Society despite the efforts of the Circus Historical Society to remain independent. Until the new items to the Wisconsin Historical Society can be carefully reviewed and catalogued, no loans are being considered.

The completed formal request for the loan of The Great William P. Hall Circus #20 animal cage wagon to be shared with the public in Memphis, Missouri, continues to rest in the hands of the Wisconsin Historical Society. At this time, they say they will consider the request in 2019.